Malema grills judge Pillay both professionally and personally

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.

KwaZulu-Natal judge Dhaya Pillay found herself defending her private financial investments, her “friendship” with Pravin Gordhan and a lunch she had with former president Jacob Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla during her interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday.

The veteran judge, who has served on the labour court, acted in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and, most recently, the Constitutional Court, is vying for one of two positions on the apex court.

But while she started off impressively, revealing how she helped draft the constitution, the country’s post-democracy labour laws and sits on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), she found herself questioned about her personal financial affairs and the fact that she is a director of two “investment” vehicles, which she declared on the judges’ assets register.

Then she faced questions about her presiding over the matter in which former ANC MP Derek Hanekom successfully sued Zuma for defamation and Zuma’s criminal case in Pietermaritzburg, when she issued a stayed warrant for his arrest for his non-appearance.

She sought to explain: as the senior judge on duty on those days, both Zuma matters had been foisted on her.

“With the Hanekom matter, there was no conflict of interest, but I had recently been hosted (as a member of the IEC) at his home for lunch. It seemed discourteous. But it was a common law dispute of defamation. It was all in the pleadings and I had to apply the law.”