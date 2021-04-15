Rather ask what I do with my white privilege: would-be ConCourt judge
INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | David Unterhalter says it’s ‘undisputable’ that he has had leg up in the race for two posts in the highest court
15 April 2021 - 19:23
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.
Asked at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) whether his excellent education was the result of white privilege, Gauteng judge David Unterhalter said this was “indisputable”...
