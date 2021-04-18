Immigrants’ kids likely worse off than their SA counterparts: study

However, no major disparities were found when it came to access to health care

High unemployment rates, poor education and living in squalid conditions may be too high a price to pay for the children of African immigrants living in SA.



New research shows that babies and young children born to immigrants are likely to be malnourished and stunted compared with better-off local women, partly due to the socio-economic hurdles they have to conquer. ..