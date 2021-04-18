News

No ifs or butts about it, Covid stress has driven many back to smoking

While SA saw a dip in smoking during the ban, there has also been a drop in the number of people wanting to quit

18 April 2021 - 18:24

Increased stress and anxiety during the Covid-19 pandemic may have pushed smokers to either smoke more or sway those trying quit back into smoking – raising fears of Covid-19 complications among this high-risk group should they contract the virus.

An editorial in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal has pointed out the evidence that suggests fewer smokers are quitting. The article raised concerns about the drop of calls to national quit-smoking lines, particularly in 2020 – the year many parts of the world were engulfed by lockdowns and growing stress levels...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Life throws lemons at desperate Eastern Cape fruit farmers News
  2. Proud Mahlangu stands his ground in complaint against shopping centre News
  3. Immigrants’ kids likely worse off than their SA counterparts: study News
  4. No ifs or butts about it, Covid stress has driven many back to smoking News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  2. Trauma cases dropped 60% … but not because of booze ban: research News
  3. EDITORIAL | Let’s pray Cyril doesn’t end up with egg on his face after Easter Opinion & Analysis
  4. Not so liquor: booze bans cause losses of R36bn for the industry News
  5. Tippling point: booze-fuelled crimes soar after ban is booted News
X