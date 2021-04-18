Sace throws the book at bullying in SA schools

Days after Lufuno Mavhunga’s death, the council launches a handbook to help teachers deal with the scourge

A handbook on teacher safety, launched on Friday, mentions that one of the signs of a bullying culture is the school community gathering to watch fights and harassment.



This is what happened at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo last Monday, when pupils cheered on the youngster who allegedly assaulted and bullied grade 10’s Lufuno Mavhunga...