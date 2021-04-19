News

Hospital goes from little fire to ‘frantic situation’ to provincial crisis

The shutdown of Charlotte Maxeke is set to push Gauteng’s hospitals, already struggling to cope with Covid, to their limits

Paul Ash Senior reporter
19 April 2021 - 19:45

Dr Suhayl Essa had just finished his shift at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital at 7pm on Friday and was heading home when his head of department called him on his cellphone and urged him to return to the hospital to evacuate patients.

He had known about the fire when he started work that afternoon, but the fire department seemed to have everything under control...

