Is improper fynbos management to blame for scale of Cape Town fire?

A warning about encroachment deeper into Table Mountain and alien plant infestation was issued two years ago

The fast rate at which the raging Table Mountain fire spread was due to strong south-easterly winds and “what could probably be a high fuel load on the mountain”.



This according to North West University (NWU) School of Geo and Spatial Sciences senior lecturer Dr Sheldon Strydom, who explained that fire required three “ingredients” to occur...