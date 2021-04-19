News

‘Take your damages claims and shove them where the sun don’t shine, Cape Town’

The city wants R87,000 from the EFF and R1,3m from Gatvol Capetonian, who says Cape Town is electioneering

19 April 2021 - 19:46

The controversial antiracism march on Brackenfell High School last year has come back the haunt the EFF.

The City of Cape Town wants the party to fork out more than R87,000 for damage to public infrastructure during the protest. This week, mayor Dan Plato said the city had launched a civil claim against the EFF. The party descended on the school en masse on November 20 amid an uproar about a matric farewell party that was attended only by white pupils...

