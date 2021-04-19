‘The reading room was my church’: academics mourn hallowed UCT library
Scholars and academics lament the loss to fire of a space that gave them ‘inspiration, knowledge and solace’
19 April 2021 - 19:45
In Aviwe Ndyaluvane’s mind, she sees herself standing in front of the burnt out African Studies Library at UCT at a vigil, candle in hand and tears rolling down her cheeks.
In reality, it’s a no-go zone — a shell of a once-beautiful building that is still cooling off after being gutted by a fire that raged through parts of the UCT campus and surrounding mountains on Sunday afternoon and into Monday...
