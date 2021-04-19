WATCH | No Jurassic lark: 2,5 billion T. rexes roamed Earth, says study

Imagine 2,5 billion Tyrannosaurus rexes. That’s how many scientists think roamed Earth.

A study by the University of California’s Dr Charles Marshall, titled Absolute abundance and preservation rate of Tyrannosaurus rex, says: “We estimate that its abundance at any one time was 20,000 individuals, that it persisted for 127,000 generations, and that the total number of T. rex that ever lived was 2.5 billion individuals, with a fossil recovery rate of one per 80 million individuals or one per 16,000 individuals where its fossils are most abundant.”

