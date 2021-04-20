Eleven years. That’s how long it took a woman to get justice for sexual assault

Acting judge lambastes municipality, while awarding clerk R4m in damages for sexual assault by her boss

More than 11 years since her boss wrecked her life by walking into her office and thrusting his tongue into her mouth, a former municipal clerk has been awarded R4m in damages.



The award, to a 34-year-old woman, was accompanied by a scathing attack on the Eastern Cape municipality where she worked...