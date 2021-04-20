Eleven years. That’s how long it took a woman to get justice for sexual assault
Acting judge lambastes municipality, while awarding clerk R4m in damages for sexual assault by her boss
20 April 2021 - 19:49
More than 11 years since her boss wrecked her life by walking into her office and thrusting his tongue into her mouth, a former municipal clerk has been awarded R4m in damages.
The award, to a 34-year-old woman, was accompanied by a scathing attack on the Eastern Cape municipality where she worked...
