News

Eleven years. That’s how long it took a woman to get justice for sexual assault

Acting judge lambastes municipality, while awarding clerk R4m in damages for sexual assault by her boss

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
20 April 2021 - 19:49

More than 11 years since her boss wrecked her life by walking into her office and thrusting his tongue into her mouth, a former municipal clerk has been awarded R4m in damages.

The award, to a 34-year-old woman, was accompanied by a scathing attack on the Eastern Cape municipality where she worked...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sweet chance for a wine lover with a taste for history ... and deep pockets News
  2. Eleven years. That’s how long it took a woman to get justice for sexual assault News
  3. Your trash was their ‘treasure’, but lockdown has pushed them to near-starvation News
  4. KZN teacher battles department over R60,000 in unexplained deductions News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city

Related articles

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. School soccer coach fired for cheating in 'world cup for kids' gets job back South Africa
  3. Why the race question in this year's census will be a bit different South Africa
  4. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  5. Realty regulator suffers setback in R1.5m defamation claim against DA MP South Africa
X