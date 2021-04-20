Principal admits to beating at school where Lufuno Mavhunga was bullied

Sunday Times Daily has been reliably informed that Nyambeni Lidzhade hit a pupil with a sjambok that was normally kept in his office

Already facing criticism for not acting adequately after the bullying – and ultimately suicide – of Limpopo schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga, the principal of Mbilwi Secondary School has now been caught up in a corporal punishment scandal involving another bullying case.



Mavhunga took her own life after being bullied and beaten by a fellow pupil at the school in Limpopo...