Principal admits to beating at school where Lufuno Mavhunga was bullied
Sunday Times Daily has been reliably informed that Nyambeni Lidzhade hit a pupil with a sjambok that was normally kept in his office
20 April 2021 - 15:53
Already facing criticism for not acting adequately after the bullying – and ultimately suicide – of Limpopo schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga, the principal of Mbilwi Secondary School has now been caught up in a corporal punishment scandal involving another bullying case.
Mavhunga took her own life after being bullied and beaten by a fellow pupil at the school in Limpopo...
