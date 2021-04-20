Sweet chance for a wine lover with a taste for history ... and deep pockets
The ‘unicorn’ wine was made for Napoleon Bonaparte but never shipped, and now it is about to go on the auction block
20 April 2021 - 19:49
Two hundred years after it was produced in the Cape, a bottle full of history is expected to fetch up to R130,000 at a winelands auction next month.
Made for Napoleon Bonaparte but not shipped to him in St Helena because he died, the rare bottle of Grand Constance 1821 will go under the hammer at the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction on May 22...
