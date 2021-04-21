News

It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry

Automation is key to managing infrastructure, while water reuse and desalination will mitigate shortages

Paul Ash Senior reporter
21 April 2021 - 20:12

For every 100 litres of water treated and pumped through a network, about 41 are lost into the ground.

This is the result of SA’s creaking water supply infrastructure, which leaves communities cut off from a clean resource and sees embattled municipalities drowning in sewage as pipes burst and wastewater treatment works break down...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back News
  2. It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry News
  3. Snuffing out the taboo surrounding cannabis users would be dope News
  4. She might have had a Little Foot, but human ancestor had mighty shoulders News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library

Related articles

  1. Life throws lemons at desperate Eastern Cape fruit farmers News
  2. Joburg Water implements restrictions in parts of city South Africa
  3. Why South Africa needs a new water agency South Africa
  4. Taps run dry for fourth day in Durban Covid-19 hotspot South Africa
  5. Polokwane suffering a severe water shortage as main dam's level drops South Africa
X