It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry

Automation is key to managing infrastructure, while water reuse and desalination will mitigate shortages

For every 100 litres of water treated and pumped through a network, about 41 are lost into the ground.



This is the result of SA’s creaking water supply infrastructure, which leaves communities cut off from a clean resource and sees embattled municipalities drowning in sewage as pipes burst and wastewater treatment works break down...