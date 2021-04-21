Snuffing out the taboo surrounding cannabis users would be dope

A draft cannabis master plan for SA needs to be finalised, otherwise the fledgling cannabis sector will go to pot

Are you a casual social or a dabbler, maybe cannacurious, perhaps an unsparked or even a naysayer?



With legal cannabis set to increase from $30bn (R429bn) in 2020 to over $90bn (R1.286-trillion) in 2025, international market research company Euromonitor International has taken a deep dive into exploring adult cannabis consumer archetypes as part of its global cannabis research programme...