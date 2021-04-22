In major policy shift, Biden is set to recognise Armenian genocide

Turkey is unlikely to take kindly to the move, but experts say it is doubtful the country will respond provocatively

US President Joe Biden is expected to formally recognise the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War 1 as an act of genocide, a move likely to infuriate Turkey and further strain already frayed ties between the two Nato allies.



The move would be largely symbolic, but would mean breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House and come at a time when Ankara and Washington are already at loggerheads over a string of issues...