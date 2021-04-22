News

OBITUARY | Bernard Levinson: the nerd who gave the world’s attitude to sex a shot of Viagra

The world-renowned psychiatrist who was prepared to try just about anything has died at the age of 94

22 April 2021 - 20:48 By Chris Barron

Bernard Levinson, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 94, was a world-renowned psychiatrist and doyen of the profession in SA, where he pioneered sex therapy and the use of hypnosis in the treatment of patients.

He influenced a generation of young clinical psychologists and psychiatrists who idolised him for his willingness to challenge mainstream assumptions and conventional wisdom, going where no-one in the mental health profession had thought, or dared, to go before...

