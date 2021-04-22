UCT’s physical landscape is ruined, but digitisation has preserved history
A hard-copy collection of ecological photographs was destroyed, but foresight and decades of work saved it
22 April 2021 - 20:49
It’s been a nail-biting week for those in the plant conservation unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
On Sunday, as smoke spread over the city, so did a rumour that the department’s building, and potentially thousands of photographs and dried plant specimens, had caught alight...
