UCT’s physical landscape is ruined, but digitisation has preserved history

A hard-copy collection of ecological photographs was destroyed, but foresight and decades of work saved it

It’s been a nail-biting week for those in the plant conservation unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT).



On Sunday, as smoke spread over the city, so did a rumour that the department’s building, and potentially thousands of photographs and dried plant specimens, had caught alight...