Pain and tears as Lindani Myeni’s family wait for his body to return home
23 April 2021 - 12:43
Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week, was set to return home in June to introduce his family to his baby daughter.
Instead of a joyful reunion, the heartbroken family is waiting for Myeni's return home in a coffin as efforts are made to repatriate his body to SA...
