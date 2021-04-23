Pain and tears as Lindani Myeni’s family wait for his body to return home

Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week, was set to return home in June to introduce his family to his baby daughter.



Instead of a joyful reunion, the heartbroken family is waiting for Myeni's return home in a coffin as efforts are made to repatriate his body to SA...