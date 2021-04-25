News

Bystanders are as much to blame. Schools must do more to stamp out bullying

A recent anti-bullying campaign highlighted that ‘those who film, post or distribute videos are also participants’

Prega Govender Journalist
25 April 2021 - 19:59

Academics, educational psychologists and the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) have suggested that the role of bystanders during bullying incidents should be urgently addressed.

Scenes of pupils cheering perpetrators during bullying incidents, as was the case at Mbilwi Secondary School recently, are common...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Umgeni Water is drowning in claims of dismal governance News
  2. Wrongly jailed for 14 years, man ends long walk to financial freedom News
  3. How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success News
  4. What a waste: R64m on Cubans to plug water woes while local brains left high ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. Kelly Khumalo takes aim at 'Black Twitter': You are teaching your children how ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cyber-bullying outrage at Gqeberha school South Africa
  3. KZN teen sentenced to a year's community service for bullying South Africa
  4. Principal admits to beating at school where Lufuno Mavhunga was bullied News
  5. Limpopo pupil allegedly commits suicide after being bullied at school South Africa
X