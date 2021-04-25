Bystanders are as much to blame. Schools must do more to stamp out bullying

A recent anti-bullying campaign highlighted that ‘those who film, post or distribute videos are also participants’

Academics, educational psychologists and the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) have suggested that the role of bystanders during bullying incidents should be urgently addressed.



Scenes of pupils cheering perpetrators during bullying incidents, as was the case at Mbilwi Secondary School recently, are common...