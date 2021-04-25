EDITORIAL | Our 27-year walk to not-so-Freedom Day

Freedom Day is just a slogan for many South Africans who feel disenfranchised by hollow promises from the ANC

Twenty-seven is a significant number in our country’s history. It’s the number of years Nelson Mandela was confined inside four walls at Robben Island, Pollsmoor and Victor Verster prisons, as punishment for fighting for our liberation from oppressive rule.



On Tuesday, it will be 27 years since democracy freed us from the shackles of apartheid. ..