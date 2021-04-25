News

How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success

As a teen he couldn’t be asked. Now he’s growing fruit and producing jam. All he needs is cash flow to seal the deal

25 April 2021 - 20:01

Gontse Selaocoe has turned what he once considered “hard labour” into motivation to start his own jam manufacturing business in southern Johannesburg.  

The Orange Farm pantsula dancer said he grew up working in the garden with his grandfather, Daniel Selaocoe, but it wasn’t one of his “favourite things” as agriculture didn’t interest him then. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Umgeni Water is drowning in claims of dismal governance News
  2. Wrongly jailed for 14 years, man ends long walk to financial freedom News
  3. How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success News
  4. What a waste: R64m on Cubans to plug water woes while local brains left high ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. Good Samaritan donates R270,000 to Pep customers in Mossel Bay South Africa
  2. No more buckets and brooms as good Samaritan donates drum set to Eastern Cape ... South Africa
  3. Lockdown puts aspiring chefs’ dreams on the back burner in Langa South Africa
  4. Good Samaritan pays for gogo’s groceries as panic buyers turn nasty South Africa
  5. Good Samaritan gives missing Limpopo waiter a home while waiting for cops South Africa
  6. How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers World
X