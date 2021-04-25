How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success
As a teen he couldn’t be asked. Now he’s growing fruit and producing jam. All he needs is cash flow to seal the deal
25 April 2021 - 20:01
Gontse Selaocoe has turned what he once considered “hard labour” into motivation to start his own jam manufacturing business in southern Johannesburg.
The Orange Farm pantsula dancer said he grew up working in the garden with his grandfather, Daniel Selaocoe, but it wasn’t one of his “favourite things” as agriculture didn’t interest him then. ..
