How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success

As a teen he couldn’t be asked. Now he’s growing fruit and producing jam. All he needs is cash flow to seal the deal

Gontse Selaocoe has turned what he once considered “hard labour” into motivation to start his own jam manufacturing business in southern Johannesburg.



The Orange Farm pantsula dancer said he grew up working in the garden with his grandfather, Daniel Selaocoe, but it wasn’t one of his “favourite things” as agriculture didn’t interest him then. ..