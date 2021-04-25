News

Race not an issue in CEO’s departure, Absa insists

Board chair Wendy Lucas-Bull says first black CEO Daniel Mminele left over strategy issues

25 April 2021 - 19:58

Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull has defended the banking group against perceptions that its first black CEO, Daniel Mminele, was forced out as a result of clashes with white executives.

She reiterated on Sunday that his departure was a result of differences about the group’s future strategy, and was not due to any lack of commitment to transformation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Umgeni Water is drowning in claims of dismal governance News
  2. Wrongly jailed for 14 years, man ends long walk to financial freedom News
  3. How an Orange Farm pantsula dancer is jamming his way to success News
  4. What a waste: R64m on Cubans to plug water woes while local brains left high ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | 'We all know why black people don't stay at Absa' Opinion & Analysis
  2. Absa appoints insider Punki Modise as interim CFO Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: When CEOs are unseated, we should look to the chair Business
  4. Absa ‘had to choose between CEO and unhappy executives’ Business
X