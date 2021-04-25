Umgeni Water is drowning in claims of dismal governance

SA’s second largest water management entity gets hammered in a damning forensic report

A scathing forensic report into three multimillion-rand tenders issued by Umgeni Water has revealed a raft of governance failures implicating current and former senior executives.



The report, published earlier this month, looked into tenders issued by the board between 2017 and 2020...