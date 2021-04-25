News

Wrongly jailed for 14 years, man ends long walk to financial freedom

Now almost 40 years old, Njabulo Ndlovu has finally found a law firm that will give him true freedom

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 April 2021 - 20:01

When Njabulo Ndlovu walked into a Durban law firm to start serving his articles on March 1, he cut a different figure from the young man he thought he would be when he entered the working world.

The man staring back at him in the reflection on the company’s glass door was almost 40 years old and had spent close to 14 years in prison for a crime he did not commit...

