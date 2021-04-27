Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts
Unless produced under very strict conditions, unpasteurised milk can be a doorway to zoonotic outbreaks
27 April 2021 - 18:14
Among health-conscious and organic-loving consumers, the consumption of unpasteurised milk is becoming a growing food trend associated with health benefits, including claims that raw milk is nutrient-rich and full of natural probiotics that aid digestion. However, some health experts warn that such a shift may be a dangerous health gamble and doorway to zoonotic diseases.
Dr Jo Barnes, an epidemiologist and senior lecturer in community health at Stellenbosch University, said the consumption of unpasteurised milk and other dairy products was one of the main contributors to human brucellosis...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.