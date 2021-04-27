News

Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts

Unless produced under very strict conditions, unpasteurised milk can be a doorway to zoonotic outbreaks

27 April 2021 - 18:14

Among health-conscious and organic-loving consumers, the consumption of unpasteurised milk is becoming a growing food trend associated with health benefits, including claims that raw milk is nutrient-rich and full of natural probiotics that aid digestion. However, some health experts warn that such a shift may be a dangerous health gamble and doorway to zoonotic diseases.

Dr Jo Barnes, an epidemiologist and senior lecturer in community health at Stellenbosch University, said the consumption of unpasteurised milk and other dairy products was one of the main contributors to human brucellosis...

