Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet

Much excitement as pair at Joburg’s Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens preps its nest for a new arrival

The famous black eagles at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens have given Johannesburg bird watchers something to look forward to – a potential new eaglet.



On Friday the Black Eagle Project Roodekrans (BEPR) announced that, judging from her behaviour, the female Verreaux’s eagle laid an egg on April 21 or 22...