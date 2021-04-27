News

Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet

Much excitement as pair at Joburg’s Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens preps its nest for a new arrival

27 April 2021 - 18:14

The famous black eagles at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens have given Johannesburg bird watchers something to look forward to – a potential new eaglet. 

On Friday the Black Eagle Project Roodekrans (BEPR) announced that, judging from her behaviour, the female Verreaux’s eagle laid an egg on April 21 or 22...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts News
  2. Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet News
  3. Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it ... News
  4. Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. Birds take tern for the worse in tropical storm Eloise News
  2. 1,700 endangered Cape cormorant chicks rescued from Robben Island South Africa
  3. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  4. Know your inkonjane from your inhlolamvula? Here’s a guide that’s taken off Lifestyle
X