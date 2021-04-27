Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report

Allegations of irregularities involving 18 employees were made through an anonymous tip-off e-mail address, according to the 68-page document

Allegations that some Unisa staff members, including academics, were seconded or appointed to acting posts irregularly is contained in a draft report dated April 12.



A probe by a private company commissioned by former Unisa vice-chancellor Prof Mandla Makhanya last year also found that some staff members were appointed to act in senior posts despite not having the required qualifications or not being interviewed for the positions...