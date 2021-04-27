News

Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report

Allegations of irregularities involving 18 employees were made through an anonymous tip-off e-mail address, according to the 68-page document

Prega Govender Journalist
27 April 2021 - 18:11

Allegations that some Unisa staff members, including academics, were seconded or appointed to acting posts irregularly is contained in a draft report dated April 12.

A probe by a private company commissioned by former Unisa vice-chancellor Prof Mandla Makhanya last year also found that some staff members were appointed to act in senior posts despite not having the required qualifications or not being interviewed for the positions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts News
  2. Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet News
  3. Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it ... News
  4. Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Misogyny’, ‘bullying’ and ‘abuse’ — Unisa row hots up News
  2. Suspended Unisa legal services exec hauls vice-chancellor to court South Africa
  3. EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students News
  4. 'Highly problematic': MPs slam Nzimande, Manamela for asking to leave urgent ... Politics
X