Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes
New protocols to include screening and monitoring of people at risk of rare blood clots
27 April 2021 - 18:13
The vaccination of SA healthcare workers against Covid-19 will resume on Wednesday and the teams responsible have enough doses and are primed for action, said the scientists driving the delivery.
Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation study, which is providing Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, said: “Our teams are raring to go and anxious to get back into the field and complete the study.”..
