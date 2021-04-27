News

Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes

New protocols to include screening and monitoring of people at risk of rare blood clots

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
27 April 2021 - 18:13

The vaccination of SA healthcare workers against Covid-19 will resume on Wednesday and the teams responsible have enough doses and are primed for action, said the scientists driving the delivery. 

Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation study, which is providing Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, said: “Our teams are raring to go and anxious to get back into the field and complete the study.”..

