Mango leaves clients high and dry. Will getting a refund be a fruitless exercise?

A customer who paid R6,000 for tickets was told by ‘guest relations’ they had no information about refunds or vouchers

The notice Mango Airlines issued early on Wednesday was cold comfort for those who’d arrived at airports to find the orange counters closed, particularly as it made no mention of the one word ticket holders want to hear: refund.



“Dear Guests: Mango Airlines would like to apologise for this morning’s flight interruptions and delays. We are currently working on a solution and will be back at the counters and hope to clear the delays as soon as possible. We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused,” the notice read...