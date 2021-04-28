Stepping out: prostheses gives young girl a new lease on life
It’s been a long walk to freedom for some SA amputees, but the waiting list for hundreds of others is still a long journey away
28 April 2021 - 19:47
When 11-old Siphosethu Sisi Ncandana put on her new prosthetic legs and walked around for the first time, Brian Paddey was overcome with joy.
Paddey, who survived a motorcycle accident and learnt to live with a prosthetic leg, has devoted his life to helping amputees and Siphosethu’s face made it all worth it. ..
