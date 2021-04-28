News

Stepping out: prostheses gives young girl a new lease on life

It’s been a long walk to freedom for some SA amputees, but the waiting list for hundreds of others is still a long journey away

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
28 April 2021 - 19:47

When 11-old Siphosethu Sisi Ncandana put on her new prosthetic legs and walked around for the first time, Brian Paddey was overcome with joy.

Paddey, who survived a motorcycle accident and learnt to live with a prosthetic leg, has devoted his life to helping amputees and Siphosethu’s face made it all worth it. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

