Stepping out: prostheses gives young girl a new lease on life

It’s been a long walk to freedom for some SA amputees, but the waiting list for hundreds of others is still a long journey away

When 11-old Siphosethu Sisi Ncandana put on her new prosthetic legs and walked around for the first time, Brian Paddey was overcome with joy.



Paddey, who survived a motorcycle accident and learnt to live with a prosthetic leg, has devoted his life to helping amputees and Siphosethu’s face made it all worth it. ..