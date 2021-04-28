The Big Bam Theory: former IEC chair on SA’s ‘third stage’ of democracy

The former head of the country’s electoral body reflects on her time in office and why Freedom Day matters so much

SA’s future will be defined by the country’s ability to anchor itself in its values.



This is according to former chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and a friend of Nelson Mandela, Dr Brigalia Bam, speaking about what she calls the “third stage” of the country’s democracy...