Can a murderer change his spots? Questions remain after ‘family man’ is gunned down
Farouk Meyer, who made headlines in 2009 after he escaped from prison, was a role model to those close to him
29 April 2021 - 21:32
Farouk Meyer is a man with a chequered past. He’s a convicted murderer and a prison escapee, and on Monday he was brutally gunned down in Eldorado Park in what appeared to be a hit related to his underworld connections.
But many say Meyer was reformed – a businessman who did community work and a family man who was a pillar of strength when times were tough. His family wants justice for the murder...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.