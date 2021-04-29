Can a murderer change his spots? Questions remain after ‘family man’ is gunned down

Farouk Meyer, who made headlines in 2009 after he escaped from prison, was a role model to those close to him

Farouk Meyer is a man with a chequered past. He’s a convicted murderer and a prison escapee, and on Monday he was brutally gunned down in Eldorado Park in what appeared to be a hit related to his underworld connections.



But many say Meyer was reformed – a businessman who did community work and a family man who was a pillar of strength when times were tough. His family wants justice for the murder...