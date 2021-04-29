Cheap FlySafair flights not cleared for take-off in ticket booking fiasco

Of a list of 1,500 FlySafair bookings made by eDreams, only 28 were on the airline’s system

Hundreds of South Africans thought they’d found bargain air tickets on local domestic airline FlySafair via an online Europe-based travel agency last week, only to discover they’d paid for non-existent tickets.



The fiasco was sparked last week by the airline’s bookings system provider, Radixx International, having a catastrophic systems outage, which took FlySafair totally offline — along with Fastjet, Air Transat in Canada, Air Belgium and Japanese low-cost carrier Peach...