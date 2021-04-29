News

Cheap FlySafair flights not cleared for take-off in ticket booking fiasco

Of a list of 1,500 FlySafair bookings made by eDreams, only 28 were on the airline’s system

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
29 April 2021 - 21:31

Hundreds of South Africans thought they’d found bargain air tickets on local domestic airline FlySafair via an online Europe-based travel agency last week, only to discover they’d paid for non-existent tickets. 

The fiasco was sparked last week by the airline’s bookings system provider, Radixx International, having a catastrophic systems outage, which took FlySafair totally offline — along with Fastjet, Air Transat in Canada, Air Belgium and Japanese low-cost carrier Peach...

