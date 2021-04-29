News

SA’s struggling women deprive themselves to feed their families

Low nutritional purchases have serious implications, making people more susceptible to illnesses: report

29 April 2021 - 21:31

As food price hikes continue to deplete their purses, struggling South African women are buying only essential foods at the cheapest prices and cutting back on their nutritional needs to keep their families from going hungry.

The challenges these women are facing have been unpacked in the latest Household Affordability Index report, released on Thursday by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group...

