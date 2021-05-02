A pizza the pie: how an artist, cheesed off with takeaway closures, went for dough

What do you do when your favourite restaurants close because of Covid-19? Go into business recreating their fare

A fine arts graduate is the talk of the town after he switched careers during lockdown level five to become a pizzaiolo and launch The Pizza Guy.



Using a homemade oven, Thabani Dube makes medium and large chicken and mushroom, creamy chicken, pepperoni and bacon, and chicken and bacon pizzas, which he sells from his home in Umlazi...