A pizza the pie: how an artist, cheesed off with takeaway closures, went for dough

What do you do when your favourite restaurants close because of Covid-19? Go into business recreating their fare

02 May 2021 - 19:04 By Mluleki Mdletshe

A fine arts graduate is the talk of the town after he switched careers during lockdown level five to become a pizzaiolo and launch The Pizza Guy.

Using a homemade oven, Thabani Dube makes medium and large chicken and mushroom, creamy chicken, pepperoni and bacon, and chicken and bacon pizzas, which he sells from his home in Umlazi...

