Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end

Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation

SA’s controversial lion breeding industry may soon be history.



On Sunday, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy released a long-awaited high-level panel report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros...