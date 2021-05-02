Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end
Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation
02 May 2021 - 18:44
SA’s controversial lion breeding industry may soon be history.
On Sunday, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy released a long-awaited high-level panel report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros...
