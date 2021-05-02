News

Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end

Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation

Paul Ash Senior reporter
02 May 2021 - 18:44

SA’s controversial lion breeding industry may soon be history.

On Sunday, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy released a long-awaited high-level panel report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their ... News
  2. A pizza the pie: how an artist, cheesed off with takeaway closures, went for ... News
  3. Fixing potholes will put Gauteng on road to prosperity, but how best to go ... News
  4. Western Cape social worker turns dumpsites into fruitful spaces News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Bottle-fed or not, lions remain dangerous’: Warning after lodge owner's death, ... South Africa
  2. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  3. Lion cub petting stopped as Gauteng park aims to be a 'nurture reserve' Travel
  4. Judge lambastes minister for ignoring the welfare of lions bred for bones Opinion & Analysis
  5. Redeployment of ‘Earth’s most critical rhino ranger’ is ‘questionable’ News
  6. Roadside bust: Duo caught selling rhino horn in Benoni South Africa
  7. Hospital ward for pangolins aims to tip the scales against poaching South Africa
X