Cap in hand: teacher apologises after manhandling ‘unruly’ pupil

The teacher has received backing from a colleague who has ‘complained about the teen numerous times’

A teacher is in hot water for manhandling a pupil after he allegedly refused to hand over a hat.



In a video shot by a pupil from Sijabulile Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, the teacher, whose name is known to Sunday Times Daily, can be seen repeatedly pushing and shoving a Grade 9 pupil around the class...