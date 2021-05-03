News

Cap in hand: teacher apologises after manhandling ‘unruly’ pupil

The teacher has received backing from a colleague who has ‘complained about the teen numerous times’

Prega Govender Journalist
03 May 2021 - 20:07

A teacher is in hot water for manhandling a pupil after he allegedly refused to hand over a hat.

In a video shot by a pupil from Sijabulile Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, the teacher, whose name is known to Sunday Times Daily, can be seen repeatedly pushing and shoving a Grade 9 pupil around the class...

