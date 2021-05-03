Helicopter crash claims ‘phenomenal guy’ who loved people, adventure
The plunge into Durban’s Umgeni River on Monday has robbed more than just two families of loved ones
03 May 2021 - 20:06
Adventurer Richard Morgan loved taking to the skies.
But Monday morning would be the last time the KwaZulu-Natal father of four and businessman from Everton, near Hillcrest, would do so...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.