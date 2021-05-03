‘Legislating rhino into extinction’: game farmers hit back at Creecy’s plan

High-level panel recommends that the endangered species be moved from captivity to game reserves

Private rhino owners have hit back at a government report that suggests SA should move away from having privately owned captive rhino populations and focus instead on managing them more efficiently in the game reserves.



The recommendations were contained in a report from a high-level panel convened by forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy in 2018 to investigate the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros...