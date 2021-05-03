News

‘Ructions and sideshows’ shame the Zulu royal family, says Buthelezi

Traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi also refutes allegations that he is ‘dictatorial’

03 May 2021 - 18:10 By Mluleki Mdletshe

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says “ructions” and “sideshows” have shamed the Zulu royal family who are currently in mourning.

Buthelezi briefed members of the media at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on Monday, after the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, led by premier Sihle Zikalala, paid respects to the late Zulu regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu...

