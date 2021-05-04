Bed timing: student accommodation company sues varsity over Covid cuts
University of Johannesburg has slashed its contracts for off-campus student housing, leaving one company high and dry
04 May 2021 - 20:10
A company that spent R60m to develop a building to house University of Johannesburg students near its Doornfontein campus is now unable to access government funding for students who stay there.
The company, Gaetal, made renovations to a building last year, with the aim of housing 366 students who received National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding in 2021...
