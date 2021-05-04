Brat spat: did SA’s oldest yacht really rescue soldiers from Dunkirk?

Despite doubts cast by UK historical association, owner is adamant the vessel he’s restoring is a World War 2 heroine

A 107-year-old classic yacht said to have rescued soldiers from the beach at Dunkirk has “washed up” in a vineyard overlooking Hout Bay — rescued by a SA businessman. She is SA’s oldest known yacht.



But the 11.5m Brat of Dunkirk isn’t out of the firing line just yet. A British historical association has questioned the yacht’s claim to fame, casting doubt over whether she ever sailed to French seaport Dunkirk, where Allied soldiers were rescued from advancing German troops during the early days of World War 2. ..