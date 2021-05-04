Joburg’s plan to take over Eskom areas should remain in the dark, say experts
They say the city lacks the competence and financial wherewithal to do so, but the mayor disagrees
04 May 2021 - 20:11
Johannesburg’s plan to take over electricity supply from Eskom-owned areas in the city is a recipe for disaster.
This was said by experts on Tuesday after Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo said City Power was exploring the “feasibility of alternative” energy sources to diversify its energy mix...
