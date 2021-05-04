PODCAST | When Cyril speaks out of both sides of his mouth
After his humdrum state capture inquiry testimony Mbhazima Shilowa unpacks corruption, politics, elections and wealth
04 May 2021 - 20:11
If President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to take anything out of his two-day appearance at the Zondo commission last week then he would have needed to put a lot more in than he did. Instead, he was allowed by his inquisitors to have his cake and eat it without ever being asked how even one example of grand corruption may actually have worked.
Listen to former Cosatu leader and Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa talk to Peter Bruce about the centrality of party funding in corruption, the way forward for our politics, why a disastrous ANC will probably sweep the upcoming local elections and what needs to be done to make the way we create wealth more inclusive. ..
