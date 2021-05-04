She has fought fire. Now she must fight her fear of water

Flying high is no problem for this firefighter. Her challenge is getting underwater and overcoming a childhood tragedy

The harrowing heights aboard a bumpy Vietnam War-era helicopter don’t scare veteran Working on Fire aircrew Nontembiso Godlo. Nor do the flames that engulfed Table Mountain and the University of Cape Town two weeks ago.



Her biggest fear is the rushing waters of the flooding river in her rural Eastern Cape hometown of Matatiele, which brought tragedy to her life when she was 12...