A souper-human effort to create a homely hub for the homeless

What started as sandwiches, soup and music on a pavement is now a fully fledged homeless support service

Kerry Hoffman was fed up with the sight of homeless people eking out a living inside Cape Town’s Company Gardens. But instead of ignoring them like most other people, she joined them — by hosting a homeless get-together.



From her car she produced sandwiches, soup and a loudspeaker to play music. “I would mount the pavement in my car, between two trees — I felt like it was my garage,” Hoffman said. “I was opening up a space for people to gather.”..