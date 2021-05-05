Apology doesn’t cut it: teacher will be charged for mistreating pupil

An educator who manhandled a pupil after he ‘disobeyed’ him is being taken to task by the education department

A teacher who manhandled a pupil after he allegedly refused to hand over a hat will be charged.



Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Wednesday that charges against the man, from Sijabulile Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, have been drawn up and will be served on him this week...