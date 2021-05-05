Apology doesn’t cut it: teacher will be charged for mistreating pupil
An educator who manhandled a pupil after he ‘disobeyed’ him is being taken to task by the education department
05 May 2021 - 19:41
A teacher who manhandled a pupil after he allegedly refused to hand over a hat will be charged.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Wednesday that charges against the man, from Sijabulile Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, have been drawn up and will be served on him this week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.