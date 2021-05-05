News

Apology doesn’t cut it: teacher will be charged for mistreating pupil

An educator who manhandled a pupil after he ‘disobeyed’ him is being taken to task by the education department

Prega Govender Journalist
05 May 2021 - 19:41

A teacher who manhandled a pupil after he allegedly refused to hand over a hat will be charged.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Wednesday that charges against the man, from Sijabulile Secondary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, have been drawn up and will be served on him this week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A souper-human effort to create a homely hub for the homeless News
  2. Spoil the rod and spare the child’s brain development: study News
  3. Apology doesn’t cut it: teacher will be charged for mistreating pupil News
  4. Hey teacher! Leave those kids alone: more skeletons in bully school’s closet News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Cap in hand: teacher apologises after manhandling ‘unruly’ pupil News
  2. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  3. Bystanders are as much to blame. Schools must do more to stamp out bullying News
  4. Pregnant pupil in hospital after fleeing 'sjambok' News
  5. ‘Misogyny’, ‘bullying’ and ‘abuse’ — Unisa row hots up News
X