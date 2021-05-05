Hey teacher! Leave those kids alone: more skeletons in bully school’s closet
Mbilwi Secondary School is once again under scrutiny after allegations of a teacher dating a 16-year-old matric pupil
05 May 2021 - 19:40
A school where a pupil recently committed suicide after being beaten and bullied by a fellow pupil has been caught up in another scandal, after allegations that a teacher dated a matric pupil in 2019.
The Limpopo provincial education department has also confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that Nyambeni Lidzhade, the principal of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, where the bullying occurred, is being investigated for inflicting corporal punishment on a pupil...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.