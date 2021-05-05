Hey teacher! Leave those kids alone: more skeletons in bully school’s closet

Mbilwi Secondary School is once again under scrutiny after allegations of a teacher dating a 16-year-old matric pupil

A school where a pupil recently committed suicide after being beaten and bullied by a fellow pupil has been caught up in another scandal, after allegations that a teacher dated a matric pupil in 2019.



The Limpopo provincial education department has also confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that Nyambeni Lidzhade, the principal of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, where the bullying occurred, is being investigated for inflicting corporal punishment on a pupil...