Spoil the rod and spare the child’s brain development: study
The line between spanking and child abuse is more a difference of degree than of type, say researchers
05 May 2021 - 19:41
Spanking has the potential to affect a child’s brain development in similar ways to more severe forms of violence.
Research by Harvard academics, published recently in the Child Development journal, builds on existing studies that show heightened activity in response to threat cues in certain regions of the brains of children who experience abuse...
